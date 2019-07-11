Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1747 Lake Av.
Wilmette, IL
View Map
Robert F. Welch, age 92, of Skokie. Veteran, U.S. Navy, World War II; retired as Production Engineer for GM Corp; member, Opus Dei. Beloved husband of Dolores F., nee Muno; dear father of Donna (David Lewman), Dale, and Dawn (Bennett) Brown; loving grandfather of Tiffany (Alan) Tucci, Ryan, Michael, Megan, Christine (Seven), Kelsey, and Alexa; cherished great-grandfather of Kaylie and Cameron; fond brother of the late John and James Welch and Betty Chaney. Visitation, Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Family and friends to meet for Funeral Mass, Monday, July 15, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1747 Lake Av., Wilmette. Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Opus Dei, 5800 N. Keating Av., Chicago, IL, 60646 or The , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Av., Suite 800, Chicago, IL, 60631. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019
