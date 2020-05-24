FAGENHOLZ, Robert I., passed away on Tuesday, May 19, at his home in Aventura, Florida, at age 84. Robert was born on September 22, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, to Myrtle and Fred Fagenholz, owners of the historic Marigold Bowl, which the family operated in Wrigleyville for four generations. After spending much of his adult life in Chicago, Robert relocated to South Florida, making it his second home for more than 25 years. An avid investor, he took great pleasure in playing and watching the stock market on a daily basis. As a boating enthusiast, he spent countless hours navigating the waters of Lake Michigan and Florida's Biscayne Bay. Affectionately known as Butchie by his friends, Robert will be remembered for his wicked sense of humor and his fierce love for his family. He is survived by his significant other of 20 years, Nela Davila; his children, Lori Fagenholz (David Multack) and Fred Fagenholz (Michelle); his beloved grandchildren, Zach, Samantha and Charlie (Andrea); and the newest addition to the family, great granddaughter Kessa. In lieu of services, his family asks friends and loved ones to celebrate his life by making a donation to the Division of Cardiology at Mount Sinai Medical Center of Greater Miami in honor of his longtime physician and friend, Dr. Peter Segall.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store