Robert L. Foley, 92 years young. Proud WWII Air Force Veteran was born on January 18, 1927 and died on March 8, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Jean (nee Hickey). Much loved Dad of the late Michael, John (Shelley) and Jane. He and Mom are together again after 16 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 prayers from Kenny Brothers at 9:45 a.m. to St. Germaine Church. Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors 3600 W. 95th St. Evergreen Park, IL, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude.org or ASPCA.org would be greatly appreciated. For more information 708-425-4500 or visit www.kennybrothersfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019