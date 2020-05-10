Robert Francis Gerry
1945 - 2020
Robert Francis Gerry, age 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 3rd, 2020

Robert was born in Chicago, IL on April 1st, 1945 and was a resident of Chicago, Winona, Evanston, Lake Zurich, and Hawthorn Woods. He was a graduate of Mendel High School, St. Mary's of Winona, Minnesota, and Loyola University in Chicago and taught school in Chicago in addition to being a principal and administrator in Wheeling School District #21. Robert loved travel, casinos, hot tubs, swimming with dolphins, but especially spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Margaret Jean Gerry (nee McCarty); brothers, Jim and Tom (Martha) Gerry; and his cousins in the Jordan family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Isabelle Gerry. A memorial service for Robert will be held at a later date due to the quarantine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the charity of your choice. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 8, 2020
Bob was part of, what I call, the golden years with the central administration of D21. He was smart, always had time for you and always had a great story. I learned a lot from him and thinking about him puts a smile on my face.
Peter Daleske
May 8, 2020
I was fortunate to work with Bob Gerry in Wheeling School District 21. He always took the time to answer my questions regarding assessment and ISBE requirements in my role as a teacher and fellow administrator. He always was an advocate for teachers and always did what was right and good for the students. He worked diligently and engaged the community to ensure that District 21 always passed the referendums to provide the resources needed to improve the schools. His good and generous heart always led him to help everyone personally and professionally.
Char Cieply
Coworker
