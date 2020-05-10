I was fortunate to work with Bob Gerry in Wheeling School District 21. He always took the time to answer my questions regarding assessment and ISBE requirements in my role as a teacher and fellow administrator. He always was an advocate for teachers and always did what was right and good for the students. He worked diligently and engaged the community to ensure that District 21 always passed the referendums to provide the resources needed to improve the schools. His good and generous heart always led him to help everyone personally and professionally.

Char Cieply

Coworker