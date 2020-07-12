Robert (Bob) Francis Parks, age 93, of Long Grove, IL and formerly, for 65 years, of Northbrook, IL, passed away peacefully on June 30th, 2020. Bob was born on October 31, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois and grew up as the 6th of 7 children of William Joseph Parks and Jane (deMesy) Parks. Bob graduated from Lane Tech High School in Chicago, IL in 1944 and University of Illinois in 1949 with a BS in mechanical engineering.
In 1952, Bob married the love of his life, Dolores (Schmidt) Parks, with whom he celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this year. Together they had seven children: Pamela (Steve) Wentworth, Vicki (Frank) Smith, Daniel (Darlene) Parks, Kimberly Anne Parks, Michael (Suzanne) Parks, Matthew (Traci) Parks. Bob was preceded in death by his son, Paul Randall Parks, who passed away as an infant in 1957. Bob (Papa), was the cherished grandfather to 15 grandchildren and great grandfather to 14 great grandchildren.
Bob, himself, proudly built his family home in Northbrook, IL. He was employed as a mechanical engineer, working most of his career at two companies: Beltone and ITW Signode. Bob and Dolores were avid Square Dancers and for 14 years, during the western wear craze of the 1970's, owned Country Fashions, a square dancing/western wear store. Bob loved hosting family celebrations and enjoyed golfing, skiing, astrology and WW1 and WW2 history.
Bob was the dear brother and preceded in death by his six siblings: William (Edith) Parks, Frederick (Dorothy) Parks, Gertrude (Richard) Kwielford, Harold (Margo) Parks, Mary Jean (Joe) Koskiewicz, and Grace Margaret Parks.
Visitation is Saturday July 18, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis, TN, www.stjude.org/donate
. You may choose to have memorial notifications sent to mparks@messinagroupinc.com.
Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com