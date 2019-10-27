|
Fr. Robert Francis Staes, O.P. died peacefully on October 24, 2019 in Chicago at the age of 88. Fr. Robert was a Dominican Friar, born into a Catholic family in Moline, Illinois to his late parents, Myrtle and Frank Staes. He is survived by his sister Dawn Petrik and brother Ronald Staes. Father Staes attended St. Bernard Seminary where he began his theological studies, St. Paul Seminary, where he received a Master of Divinity, and Aquinas Institute of Theology in Dubuque, Iowa where he received a Masters degree. Father Staes entered the Benedictine Order at Saint Bede Abbey in July 1952, but departed from the Benedictines in 1956. He was accepted for studies by the Diocese of Davenport, Iowa in 1967, and was ordained a priest in 1971. While in Iowa, Fr Staes served as an associate pastor at Saint Patrick's Parish in 1971, St. Thomas More Campus Ministry from 1972-1976, and Director of Campus Ministry in Iowa City in 1980. Father Staes made his profession in the Dominican Order in 1985. He was notable for his kindness, compassion and good spirits. He found great joy in being a Dominican Friar in all aspects of community life. In 2018, Father Staes came to the Saint Pius Priory, the Province's assisted-living community. He shared his good spirits and love for music with the community. He will truly be missed. Services will be held at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1530 Jackson Ave, River Forest, IL on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00AM preceded by sung Morning Prayer at 9:00AM. Memorial donations may be made to the Dominican Friars, Central Province, 1910 S Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608. For more information call 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
