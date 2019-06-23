Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Westlawn Cemetery (section: Maple)
7801 W. Montrose
View Map
Robert Frank Obituary
Robert Frank age 92, beloved husband of Rita nee Gorelick. Devoted father of David M. Frank, Jack R. (Deborah Steinkopf) Frank, Susan (Dr. Rochel Gelinas) Frank and Dr. Judith (Paul Langer) Frank. Adored grandfather of Brian, Jessica, Sam, Daniel, Lauren, Alex, Hannah and Julien. Great grandfather of Charlie and Elliott. Dear brother of the late Charlene Frank. He was an administrator with the Chicago Board of Education. Veteran of World War II. Graveside service Monday, 1:30 PM at Westlawn Cemetery (section: Maple), 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge. Memorials in his memory to Jewish United Fund, 30 S. Wells St. Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals- Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
