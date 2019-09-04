|
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear father, Robert Gene Buscemi, on Wednesday, the 21st August 2019. A celebration of his life will take place on Friday, the 6th of September 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1747 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, Illinois 60091. The memorial will begin with a brief visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Holy Mass beginning promptly at 10:30 a.m. Arrangement by Salerno's Galewood Chapels. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that a donation be made to our father's favorite charity, (www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html). Such a kind and loving soul, he will remain forever in our hearts…
For Info 773-889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019