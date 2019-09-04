Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1747 Lake Avenue
Wilmette, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1747 Lake Avenue
Wilmette, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Buscemi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Buscemi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. Buscemi Obituary
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear father, Robert Gene Buscemi, on Wednesday, the 21st August 2019. A celebration of his life will take place on Friday, the 6th of September 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1747 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, Illinois 60091. The memorial will begin with a brief visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Holy Mass beginning promptly at 10:30 a.m. Arrangement by Salerno's Galewood Chapels. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that a donation be made to our father's favorite charity, (www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html). Such a kind and loving soul, he will remain forever in our hearts…

For Info 773-889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now