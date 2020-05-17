Robert G. Butzen
Robert G. Butzen,90, passed away May 15, 2020. Beloved husband of 70 years to Mary Ann(Londergan). Loving father of Robert(Barbara), James (Melissa), Kevin (Denise), Mary Jo (John)Proksa, Michael (Julie), proud Grandfather of 15 and Great grandfather of 16.Cherished brother of Richard(Dorothy) and the late Ronald(Barbara). A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Danny Did Foundation for Juvenile Epilepsy. info@dannydid.org



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
