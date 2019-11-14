|
Robert G. Caster, age 95, passed away peacefully at home in Lake Barrington, IL, on October 29, 2019. Born May 7th, 1924 to Grover and Lillian (Petersen) Caster, Bob grew up in Chicago with his father and stepmother, Ella (Meyer) Caster. He joined the Army in 1942. After his discharge in 1943, he went to Purdue University, graduating in 1947. He married Katrena M. Truax in August of 1947 and had son, Bruce, in 1948 and daughter, Nancy, in 1952. Bob and Trena celebrated their 71st Anniversary before her passing in February 2019. Bob worked for U.S. Gypsum, which later became Masonite and International Paper, until he retired in 1989. Bob's work moved the family several times between Maine, Illinois, and Oregon. The couple moved to Lake Barrington Woods in 2015 to be near family. Robert is survived by children Bruce (Ann) Caster of Arlington Heights, IL, and Nancy (Jimmie) Powell of Vienna, VA; grandchildren Janet Childers, Jay Powell, Lindsey (Mike Freundlich) Powell, Kevin Powell and Christopher (Shanna) Caster; and great-grandchildren Lexi Childers, Calvin Freundlich, Jamie Caster and Sarah Freundlich. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Lake Barrington Woods, 22320 Classic Ct., Barrington, IL., starting at 1:00 pm with a service at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019