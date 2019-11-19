Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
8:30 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Francis of Assisi
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CERVENKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT G. CERVENKA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT G. CERVENKA Obituary
ROBERT G. CERVENKA, 63, Chief of Police-Indian Head Park, former Lieutenant-Chicago Police Department; beloved husband of Christie (nee Galczynski); loving father of Michael Cervenka, Burr Ridge PD & Nicholas (Sylvia) Cervenka; dearest grandfather of Nicholas, Alexander & Emilia; dear brother of the late Richard, Jr. (Nona) Cervenka; fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Chief Cervenka is a member of numerous organizations. Visitation Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 2-8 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. Funeral Thursday, November 21, 2019, 8:30 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Francis of Assisi, Orland Park. Mass 10 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Community Mausoleum. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -