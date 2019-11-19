|
ROBERT G. CERVENKA, 63, Chief of Police-Indian Head Park, former Lieutenant-Chicago Police Department; beloved husband of Christie (nee Galczynski); loving father of Michael Cervenka, Burr Ridge PD & Nicholas (Sylvia) Cervenka; dearest grandfather of Nicholas, Alexander & Emilia; dear brother of the late Richard, Jr. (Nona) Cervenka; fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Chief Cervenka is a member of numerous organizations. Visitation Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 2-8 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. Funeral Thursday, November 21, 2019, 8:30 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Francis of Assisi, Orland Park. Mass 10 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Community Mausoleum. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019