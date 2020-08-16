1/
Robert G. Clauss
Robert G. Clauss, 90, of Naperville, passed away July 30, 2020. He was the proud father of Robert (Mary) Clauss, Douglas (Rebecca Easterby) Clauss, Nancy (Robert) Firth, the loving grandfather of Henry Clauss, Joseph Clauss, Theodore Clauss, Ryan Clauss, Lauren Clauss, Croix Firth, Buck Firth and doting great-grandfather of Caeden Ren Firth.

Robert was born in Maywood, IL and was the youngest son of Alphonse and Frieda Clauss. He graduated from Proviso High School in 1948. In 1952 he founded Parvin-Clauss Sign Company and served as company president until his retirement in 1993. In 1956 he fell in love with Darlene Gehrke and they wed in 1957. They were married for nearly 62 years until Darlene's death in 2019. Most of their years together were spent in Glen Ellyn, IL where they raised their three children and attended Grace Lutheran Church.

Robert enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed time spent with his siblings reminiscing about their family life and the great opportunities life presented to them.

A private celebration of Robert's life will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Morton Arboretum at giving.mortonarb.org/donations in his memory.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 15, 2020
love and prayers
Proviso Reunion/Cussy Cusimano
Marilyn Cusimano Fredericks
Classmate
