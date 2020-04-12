|
|
Robert G. Dugal, a lifelong resident of Oak Park passed away at West Suburban Hospital at 2:30am, April 9, 2020. Bob was born in Evergreen Park to the late William J. Dugal, Jr., and Jacqueline "Jackie" Barclay Brady Dugal. Bob attended elementary school at Holmes School and graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School in 1979. Bob was a member of the OPRF wrestling team. Bob attended Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, graduating in 1984 with a bachelor's in business management. Some of Bob's lifetime accomplishments include: Life Member of the Democratic Party of Oak Park, Member of Senator Philip Rock election committee, State Legislative Aid, Oak Park Cultural Tourism Committee, Founding member of the Progress Center for Independent living, Co-Chair for Day in the Village, Member of Friederich's Ataxia Foundation, Conducted an ADA compliance Survey in all elementary schools in Oak Park, Coach of the girls softball and soccer teams, Member of the Oak Park wrestling team, Founder of the Oak Park Committee on the Disabled, and Member of the Oak Park Committee on the Disabled. He is survived by his siblings; Jack (Karen) Dugal of Naperville, IL, James, M.D. (Nancy and the late Cheryl) Dugal of John's Creek, GA, Mary Ellen Dugal Dwyer of Elmhurst, IL, Kathleen (Robyn Guest) Dugal of Westchester, IL and Patricia (Timothy) Klein of Lansing, IL. He was the fun and loving uncle of Brian, M.D., Michael, Jennifer, NP, and Kevin Dugal, William IV M.D. (Rebecca) Dugal, and James II (Rebecca) Dugal, Patrick (Melissa Cahill) Dwyer, and Timothy Dwyer, and Kimberly Klein (Jack) Garavaglia and Katylin Klein R.N.; grand-uncle of Tyler Dwyer; fond cousin and nephew of many. Our heartfelt thanks to Kelsie Hudson, who was a true brother to Bob for his kindness and care over the past 8 years. Bob could not have had the quality of life he had, without you. Also, our thanks to Kathleen Kephart for helping to care for Bob during the last 7 months. Private interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Friedreich's Ataxia Foundation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020