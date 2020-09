Robert G. "Bob" Funston, age 86, former teacher and coach at Naperville Central High School and Naperville North High School in Naperville, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1957, formerly of Bellwood, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home. He was born November 8, 1933 in Mitchell, SD. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.