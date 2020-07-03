Robert "Bob" G. Luskin, age 72. Beloved husband of Lynne Lava Luskin for 25 years. Loving father of Scott (Rebecca) Luskin and Alexis (Michael) Friedman and their mother, Rae , a cherished friend. Devoted step-father of Cheri Laser (Michael) Greenspan, Adam (Traci) Lava, Susan (Howard) Coleman. Proud grandfather of 12. Dear brother of Ronald (Theresa) Luskin. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish United Fund (JUF), www.juf.org
or The Research of Dr. Everett Vokes c/o The University of Chicago Cancer Research Foundation (UCCRF), www.uccrf.uchicago.edu
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com