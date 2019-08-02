Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
314 W. Vallette
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Robertson Jr.


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. Robertson Jr. Obituary
Robert G. "Bob" Robertson Jr., 59, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Gail nee Bebee; loving father of Robert, Steven and the late Matthew; dear son of Robert and Patricia Robertson; brother of Debbie (Kate Koubek) Robertson, Scott (Kris) Robertson, Patty Robertson and the late Steven Robertson; grandson of Betty Dearth; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bob was a proud member of the E.A.O. and known as "Robby" on the E-Town Low Down. He was a lover of ice-cold IPAs and gathering with family and friends. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019. Services 10:00 a.m. Monday August 5, 2019 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 314 W. Vallette, Elmhurst. Interment Elm Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for the , 1801 S. Meyers Rd., Suite 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ahlgrim Funeral Home
Download Now