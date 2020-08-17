1/
Robert G. Rose
Robert G. Rose, age 75, passed away August 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan J. (nee Gall) Rose for 45 years. Loving father of Aaron (Amy) Rose, Robert (Erika) Rose, Jennifer (Robert) Leistra, Joshua Rose, and Jeremy (Sarah) Rose. Cherished grandfather of Trebor, Samantha, Taggert, Nikola, Elijah, Ella, Ethan, Elizabeth, and soon to be Summer Rose. Robert was avid fan of the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears.

Funeral Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave, Oak Forest to St. Damian Church, Mass 11 a.m. Visitation Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Private Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, face masks are required, social distancing observed, and a maximum of 50 people allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. For information: 708-687-2990.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral
10:15 AM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Damian Church
Funeral services provided by
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Memories & Condolences

August 16, 2020
It is with great sorrow to hear of Bob's passing. He was an ardent coach, fan & father who I got to know at Dolton- Riverdale Little League in the late 80's into the 90's. Forever memories of a wonderful time. My sincere condolences to Sue, his children and all his family ❤
Harry Richter
Friend
August 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia E Lucid
