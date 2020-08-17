Robert G. Rose, age 75, passed away August 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan J. (nee Gall) Rose for 45 years. Loving father of Aaron (Amy) Rose, Robert (Erika) Rose, Jennifer (Robert) Leistra, Joshua Rose, and Jeremy (Sarah) Rose. Cherished grandfather of Trebor, Samantha, Taggert, Nikola, Elijah, Ella, Ethan, Elizabeth, and soon to be Summer Rose. Robert was avid fan of the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears.



Funeral Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave, Oak Forest to St. Damian Church, Mass 11 a.m. Visitation Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Private Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, face masks are required, social distancing observed, and a maximum of 50 people allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. For information: 708-687-2990.





