Robert G. Ruoti, age 87, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1933 in Chicago, IL. Bob is survived by his loving children, Joanne Gerut, Kathleen (Pete) Stawiarski and Rob (Jennifer) Ruoti; his cherished grandchildren, Danny and Christy Gerut, Nicole, Anthony and Rachel Stawiarski, Robby (Robert George III), Ava and Alessandra Ruoti. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marianne Ruoti. Bob worked for over 40 years in the meat industry. After his retirement he enjoyed 20 wonderful years as the bartender to the Chicago Blackhawks family. Visitation Monday, August 17, 5:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, August 18, 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com