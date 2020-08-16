1/
Robert G. Ruoti
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert G. Ruoti, age 87, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1933 in Chicago, IL. Bob is survived by his loving children, Joanne Gerut, Kathleen (Pete) Stawiarski and Rob (Jennifer) Ruoti; his cherished grandchildren, Danny and Christy Gerut, Nicole, Anthony and Rachel Stawiarski, Robby (Robert George III), Ava and Alessandra Ruoti. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marianne Ruoti. Bob worked for over 40 years in the meat industry. After his retirement he enjoyed 20 wonderful years as the bartender to the Chicago Blackhawks family. Visitation Monday, August 17, 5:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, August 18, 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved