Robert "Bob" G. Schick, 90, of Geneva. Loving husband of 65 years of Joyce nee Dreier. Devoted father of John, Sandra (Peter) Bohr, Mark (Patti), Karen, and Kurt (Kathy). Beloved grandfather of nine and devoted great-grandfather of five. Over the course of a 33-year teaching and coaching career at Geneva High School, Bob taught math and PE and held head coaching positions in basketball, baseball, and football, and served as Athletic Director. He later became Assistant Principal, teacher, and coach at Valley Lutheran High School in St. Charles. Bob's influence on those he taught, coached, and befriended was immense and immeasurable. He had a strong belief in the potential of kids, the goodness of people, and the power of disciplined work. Despite Bob's busy work schedule, he was an ever-present father, devoting himself along with wife Joyce to his five children and constantly involved in their upbringing and interests while helping shape their Christian values. Bob extended this same devotion and attention to his nine grandchildren, whom he adored. Funeral services and interment will be private. A public memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Bob's name to the Geneva High School All Sports Boosters, 416 McKinley Ave, Geneva, IL 60134. Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home. For more info please call 630-232-8233 and to view Bob's complete obituary please visit malonefh.com
.