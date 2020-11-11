1/1
Robert G. Schmidt
{ "" }
Robert "Bobby" Gary Schmidt, 76, died peacefully Nov. 9, 2020. He was born and raised in South Shore. A constant love of the water and the outdoors, Bob lived a real zest for life. From his early days as a counselor at Camp Ojibwa and his friendships from the East Bank Club, Bob was always on the go. He was the son of the late Joseph and Violette (nee Getzoff) Schmidt and brother of Marvin (Nancy). Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
