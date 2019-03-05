|
Robert G. Sutherland, 92, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband for 44 years of the late Elaine D. nee Hall; loving father of Scott (the late Colleen), Elaine A. Balgemann and the late Robert T. (Jackie surviving) Jones; proud grandfather of Joseph, Joshua and Jessica Sutherland, Wendy (Fred) Zobel, Henry Balgemann, Robert T. (Angie) Balgemann and Kirsty Brindle; great grandfather of Rayeanne, Baylee, Robert, Christopher, Tyler, Sheyenne and Krystal; brother of the late Isabelle (Edward) Shellhammer. He was very active at Epiphany Ev. Lutheran Church since 1968. He enjoyed poems and baking cookies which he handed out to people throughout town. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 and at Epiphany Ev. Lutheran Church, 314 W. Vallette, Elmhurst from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for the church. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019