Robert G. Vering
90, dear husband of the late Joan (nee Miller), passed away on November 26, 2020. Loving father of Kathleen (Michael) Altman, Susan (Timothy) Kearns, Judith Robb and the late Robert; grandfather of Michael, Christopher, Dana, Andrew, Patrick, Bridget, Madeline, George and Annie; great-grandfather of Logan, Miles, Aedan, Dylan, Leo and Max. Robert served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a great man who was loved by his family and friends. A special thank you to Alden Courts for their loving care of Robert. Cooney Funeral Home, Park Ridge, is handling the arrangements and the interment at All Saints Cemetery. No services are planned at this time. Donations may be made to Catholic Charities in Robert's name. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
