Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Robert G. Vuillaume, Navy Veteran, beloved husband of Charleen, nee Commare, loving father of Daniel and Renee and the late Carl; dear brother of Denise (George) Macropulos, Raymond (Mary), Nancy (Tony) Dappas, and the late Ricky Vuillaume; also, nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3 to 9pm with Military Honors at 7:30pm followed by remembrances at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave. Darien, IL, Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Gift of Carl Foundation www.giftofcarl.org are appreciated. For info 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019
