Robert Gaebler, 87, died peacefully on August 16, 2019. Robert was born in 1932 to the late Ruth and Ernest Gaebler of Cleveland, OH. As a prominent school psychologist in Illinois, he was Chicago's first Head Start psychologist and held leadership roles in the Chicago Psychological Association, the Illinois Psychological Association and the National Association of School Psychologists. His life experiences ranged from working on ore freighters on the Great Lakes to leading a nonprofit organization that arranged volunteer programs around the world. His passion for genealogy connected him with like-minded ancestry enthusiasts in many countries. Robert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol (nee Armin), his sons David, Ken and Michael, his daughters-in-law Lois Griff, Ellen Hanson and Susan Lowance, his grandchildren Rebecca, Joey, Ben, Anna, Madeline and Sam, and his beloved siblings Dick, Ted and Peggy. Robert's warm sense of humor and his passion for helping those in need will be missed by friends and family who loved him dearly. Donations can be made to the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund and the Oak Park Food Pantry.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019