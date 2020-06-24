Robert Gardiner "RG" Heydt, age 59. Born November 24,1960 in Evanston, IL to Robert H. and Jane G. Heydt, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at his Northbrook home. Beloved husband of Christine A Heydt nee Jaeck for 33 years; loving father of Graham R Heydt, Andrew S Heydt, and Samuel W Heydt; proud grandfather of Olivia M Heydt, and soon to be born Robert Karl Heydt; dear brother of Margaret A Heydt and Liz (Andy) Ferry nee Heydt, caring uncle of Jared Hall, Lukas Hall, Maeve Gleason, Jane Ferry, Charlie Ferry; fond cousin of Craig (Cristina) Sayre and Steve Sayre; brother-in-law of Kathy J (Chuck ) Hall, Carrie J (Jay) Gleason, Scott Jaeck, and the late Mariann Mayberry. Funeral services are being arranged. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.