Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
724 Elder Lane
Deerfield, IL
View Map

Robert Gignac


1927 - 2020
Robert Gignac Obituary
Bob Gignac, age 92, of Deerfield, IL passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 of heart failure. Beloved husband to Jean, nee, Frett for 64 years, devoted father to the late Bill (Nancy Keder), Jeanne, Suzanne (Hans Drexler), Lynne, Karen (Guy Vuckovic), Michelle Schultz and Jennifer Michel (Christopher), cherished grandpa to Corey, Amanda, Emily, Emma and Stephen, dear brother to Roy and Ken, loyal and kind friend to many. Bob was a lifelong Cubs' fan, proud World War II veteran and respected CPA, spending his entire 39-year career with Arthur Andersen & Co. A visitation will be held Friday, February 21, at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The funeral mass will be Saturday, February 22, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL at 10:00 AM. For more information please call 847-831-4260 or visit Bob's memorial at www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Bernie's Book Bank, 917 N Shore Drive, Lake Bluff, IL 60044, www.ber niesbookbank.org, or an organization that supports children.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
