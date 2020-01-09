|
Robert Gransden Schloerb, 95, died peacefully on December 19, 2019 at his home in Hyde Park. Bob was born in Naperville, Illinois to Rolland Walter Schloerb and Edith (née Gransden) Schloerb on March 5, 1924. He moved with his family to Hyde Park at the age of 4 and was a life long resident of that neighborhood.
A member of the "greatest generation", Bob served with the 99th Infantry Division in World War II in Europe from the fall of 1944 through the end of the war. The 99th Division fought bravely in the Battle of the Bulge 75 years ago, where Bob was surrounded by the enemy during the Christmas season of 1944. He received the Purple Heart during his time of service.
During military training before his departure to Europe, Bob met the love of his life, Mary Jean Wegner, in Lincoln, Nebraska at the home of her parents, who were classmates of Bob's parents at North Central College in Naperville. Bob and Mary were married on January 20, 1951 and were together for 68 years until Bob's death.
Bob returned from the War to complete his undergraduate education at Oberlin College in 1948. He received his law degree from the University of Chicago in 1951, where he was Editor of the Law Review in 1949-1950. Bob was admitted to the Bar in 1951. He joined the law firm of Peterson, Lowry, Rall, Barber, and Ross and remained with that firm throughout his career. He served as Managing Partner when the firm was known as Peterson, Ross, Schloerb, and Seidel, and he was later Of Counsel to the firm when it became Peterson & Ross.
Bob was a devoted supporter of the University of Chicago serving on the University Board of Trustees from 1983-1994 and thereafter as an Emeritus Trustee. He was also a Trustee of the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was especially active with the Baptist Theological Union, where he served on the Board, and the University of Chicago Divinity School. Bob and his wife Mary established the Rolland Walter Schloerb Ministry Fellowship, in honor of Bob's father, to support ministry students at the Divinity School. He was recently named an Honorary Trustee by the Baptist Theological Union.
Bob was an avid golfer and member of the Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton, Illinois and the Wilderness Country Club in Naples, Florida. He was an enthusiastic participant in 40 golfing trips to Scotland with friends from Chicago Golf, as well as trips to famous golfing venues throughout the United States.
Bob will be missed as a wonderful mentor and "second father' to a number of young people in the legal profession and in his neighborhood in Hyde Park. He is survived by his wife Mary and his sons F. Peter Schloerb of Amherst, Massachusetts, David W. Schloerb of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and John M. Schloerb of Chicago. He has three grandchildren, Amy Schloerb May of Studio City, California, and Anna and Jonah Schloerb of Chicago, and one great-grandson, W. Hollison May of Studio City, California.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 2 pm at the Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Avenue. A memorial reception will take place on Sunday, February 16 from 2-4 pm at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Drive. The family requests donations to the Rolland Walter Schloerb Ministry Fellowship at the University of Chicago Divinity School in lieu of flowers.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020