age 85, Veteran Korean Conflict, Army, ret Sgt. CPD. Beloved husband of Dolores J. nee Paxton. Loving father of Debra A. Cummins, Cherie J. (James III, MD) Hunter, Robin L. and the late Robert W. Fond grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 5. Dear brother of the late Thomas, William (late Evelyn), Betty (late Charles) Creaney, Eugene (late Laverne), Mary (late Tom) Spellman, James, Patricia (late Jack) Spellman and Edward (Audrey). Uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Saturday, April 6, 11:00 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave (2 Blks West of Central Ave at Major), Chicago, Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service. Entombment Queen of Heaven, Christ the King Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorials to the , 225 Michigan Avenue #1200, Chicago, IL 60601. Info. 773?767?9788. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019