Robert H. Farrington, preceded in death by his beloved wife, June I. Farrington, loving father of Robert (Ann), Thomas (Nancy), Julie (Robert) Farmer, Mary (Robert) Bertram; beloved grandfather of Timothy, Jonathan, Matthew, Samantha, Brett, Zachary and Rebecca; also many nieces and nephews and special friends; Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Miles F. and Ida E. Farrington, his brother, Francis M. Farrington, and his sisters, Elaine Stapleton and Dolores White. Robert had a long career in the newspaper business which started with a printer's apprenticeship in 1944. He held various positions including Typesetter and Composing Room Manager at the Chicago Tribune from late 1960's to his retirement in 1991. Funeral will be Monday, 10:30am, from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien, to St. Patrick Church, Lemont, Mass at 11:00am. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 3:00pm- 9:00pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 6, 2019