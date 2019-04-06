Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Farrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. Farrington

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert H. Farrington Obituary
Robert H. Farrington, preceded in death by his beloved wife, June I. Farrington, loving father of Robert (Ann), Thomas (Nancy), Julie (Robert) Farmer, Mary (Robert) Bertram; beloved grandfather of Timothy, Jonathan, Matthew, Samantha, Brett, Zachary and Rebecca; also many nieces and nephews and special friends; Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Miles F. and Ida E. Farrington, his brother, Francis M. Farrington, and his sisters, Elaine Stapleton and Dolores White. Robert had a long career in the newspaper business which started with a printer's apprenticeship in 1944. He held various positions including Typesetter and Composing Room Manager at the Chicago Tribune from late 1960's to his retirement in 1991. Funeral will be Monday, 10:30am, from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien, to St. Patrick Church, Lemont, Mass at 11:00am. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 3:00pm- 9:00pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now