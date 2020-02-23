|
|
Robert H. Harris, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on February 21, 2020; loving husband of Carolyn Lekovish Harris; beloved son of late mother and stepfather Mae and Paul Johnson, and late father and stepmother Lee and Vera Harris; devoted father of Johanna (Daniel O'Shea) Harris and Robin (Saul Modestas) Harris; dearest grandfather of Daniel and Grace O'Shea and Milo Modestas; dear brother of Richard (Betsy) Harris; fond uncle of Jay, Sue, Danielle, and Marla. Robert, a Riverside resident of 58 years, spent his career as a chemist in the food industry. A classic movie and WWII buff, he also enjoyed fishing excursions to Canada, and especially loved the time he spent with his grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 2 to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, February 26, 9:30 a.m. till time of services at 10:30 a.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside, Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the at . Funeral info 708-447-2261 or www.moravecek.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020