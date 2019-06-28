|
Beloved son of the late Michael and Grace (nee Shahanian). Loving nephew, cousin and friend of many. Robert was born and raised in Detroit, MI and migrated to the Chicago area. He was very proud of his Armenian family and heritage. He received his Doctrine from Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. He had a private practice for over 40 years in Orland Park and was a sports physician for Alan B. Shepard High School, where he never missed a game in 41 years. He was also Team Doctor/Assistant Coach for Leo High School, DeLasalle High School and Bremen High School from 1986-2001. Visitation Saturday 1-6 p.m. with a Service at 5:30 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019