Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:30 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Manoogian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Robert H. Manoogian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Robert H. Manoogian Obituary
Beloved son of the late Michael and Grace (nee Shahanian). Loving nephew, cousin and friend of many. Robert was born and raised in Detroit, MI and migrated to the Chicago area. He was very proud of his Armenian family and heritage. He received his Doctrine from Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. He had a private practice for over 40 years in Orland Park and was a sports physician for Alan B. Shepard High School, where he never missed a game in 41 years. He was also Team Doctor/Assistant Coach for Leo High School, DeLasalle High School and Bremen High School from 1986-2001. Visitation Saturday 1-6 p.m. with a Service at 5:30 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now