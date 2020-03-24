|
|
Robert H. Price, age 90 of Lake Forest, IL, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away at home March 19, 2020. Married to his high school sweetheart Phyllis in 1950, Bob earned his MBA from University of Michigan, achieving the highest score on the 1952 Michigan CPA exam. After serving his country for two years, Bob spent the majority of his accounting career with Price Waterhouse, Borman Inc. and American Hospital Supply serving as Vice President and Controller. Of greatest importance to Bob was his family; his cherished wife, Phyllis and his beloved children; Douglas (Jane), Richard (Amy), Diane (Wayne) and Laura (David). Bob was the proud grandfather of nine; Cameron, Mallory, Jason, Ryan, John, Jimi, R.J., Joe and Matt. Interment will be private. A mass will be held in the near future.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020