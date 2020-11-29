Bob always made sunsets at Lake Mill a little more special. To say Bob was a great guy would of course be a massive understatement, but he was that, and much more to our family. Booka will be missed dearly. His patience with all of the kids and his work down at the beach and clubhouse ....legendary. How lucky we are to have known him. My Deepest condolences to Kathy, Steve, Amanda and the whole Sears clan.

Dan Cusack

Friend