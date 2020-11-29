age 73 late of Midlothian, IL. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Washagan) Sears. Loving father of Amanda (Robert) McBride and Stephen (Lauren) Sears. Proud grandfather of Austin Rein, Madelyn, Jackson and Bobbi Maeve. Dear brother of John (Marcia) Sears, Thomas (Hope) Sears, Michael (Deborah) Sears, Mary (late Ron) Las, Edward Sears and the late Charles (late Peggy) Sears. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews including all the kids of Mill Lake, Shamrock Shores. Robert was a Viet Nam Veteran of the U.S. Army. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Interment of cremains will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date.