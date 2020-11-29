1/1
Robert H. Sears
1947 - 2020
age 73 late of Midlothian, IL. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Washagan) Sears. Loving father of Amanda (Robert) McBride and Stephen (Lauren) Sears. Proud grandfather of Austin Rein, Madelyn, Jackson and Bobbi Maeve. Dear brother of John (Marcia) Sears, Thomas (Hope) Sears, Michael (Deborah) Sears, Mary (late Ron) Las, Edward Sears and the late Charles (late Peggy) Sears. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews including all the kids of Mill Lake, Shamrock Shores. Robert was a Viet Nam Veteran of the U.S. Army. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Interment of cremains will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 28, 2020
Dear Kathy and family, I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Sincerely, Marge Chambers Bonner
November 28, 2020
Bob you were the best of friends and was my anchor when my Bob passed in Michigan. Love spending all those wonderful times with you and Kath. New Orleans was the best. You will always be in my heart.
Francine Jennings
Friend
November 28, 2020
Bob always made sunsets at Lake Mill a little more special. To say Bob was a great guy would of course be a massive understatement, but he was that, and much more to our family. Booka will be missed dearly. His patience with all of the kids and his work down at the beach and clubhouse ....legendary. How lucky we are to have known him. My Deepest condolences to Kathy, Steve, Amanda and the whole Sears clan.
Dan Cusack
Friend
November 28, 2020
Michael & Margaret Bosco
November 28, 2020
Mr. Sears is one of the first people I can remember from growing up at Shamrock Shores. He always had time to take a boat ride, and make everyone feel welcome. His memories will live on at “The Lake”. Please know you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Michael and Kara Schmidt Family.
Michael Schmidt
Friend
November 28, 2020
Kathy,
So sorry to hear about Bob passing. This makes a difficult year just as sad too. Hopefully we’ll get to see you soon. We’ll keep you and your family in our prayers.
Jack Cusack
Friend
November 28, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Bob’s passing . God bless Bob and Kathy and his beautiful family .
Alice Cusack
Friend
