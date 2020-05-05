Robert Henry Aronson, 85, died peacefully at home May 2, 2020; survived by his wife of 63 years, Rose Belle Aronson nee Cuttler; his children David (Caryl) Aronson, Dan (Christine) Aronson and Lori (Larry) Ratner; his "Fab Five" grandchildren Zachary (Janina) Aronson, Jamie Ratner, Lee Ratner, Sam Aronson and Sarah Aronson; his siblings Richard (Laura) Aronson and Karen (Michael) Hirsh; and "Uncle Bob" to his 12 nieces and nephews. Bob lived life with great enthusiasm, embracing his family along with his love of law, which he practiced for 58 years. He will be dearly missed by all. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. For information and to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 5, 2020.