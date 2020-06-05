Born January 18, 1927, Robert H. Hilb passed away peacefully at home, June 3, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Myron & Kathleen, his siblings, Dorothy, Richard & Kathleen and his beloved daughter, Tracey Hilb Gannon. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jane Gould Hilb, his three children, Nancy Hilb Brinkman (James) of Western Springs, Cynthia Hilb Thilo (Daniel) of Charlotte, NC and Robert John Hilb (Kellie) of Richmond, Va. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Brian Brinkman (Suzanne), Kevin and Ellyn Brinkman, Dillon and Collin Thilo, Jess, Mary Katherine and Henry Hilb, Thomas A Gannon, III (Catherine) and Timothy Gannon (Stephanie). Additional survivors include his son-in-law, Thomas A Gannon, Jr and 4 great-grandchildren, Wallace Brinkman, Thomas A Gannon, IV, Margaret Gannon and Bradley Gannon.



Bob was a member of the greatest generation and happily answered his country's call to service on his 18th birthday and joined the Army Air Force where he was first sent to West Point and then Michigan State to learn how to become a pilot. The war ended before he could see active service, an experience he always regretted. When his father died suddenly in 1946, Bob was honorably discharged and came home to help his mother raise his younger siblings. During that time, he worked in the insurance industry during the day and went to DePaul University at night. He met Jane Gould on a blind date on Memorial Day 1948 and they were married on July 9, 1949, the vast majority of their married life was spent in Glen Ellyn, Il raising their children and building a life of which he was very proud. A lifelong Cubs fan, Bob never thought he would live to see the Cubs win a World Series!



An entrepreneur at heart, Bob was involved in multiple businesses throughout his life; all of which were in the insurance brokerage industry. From 1958-1970, he was president of Hilb-Downing (later Joyce & Co.) located downtown Chicago. Bob sold that business in 1970 and transitioned to working for his new employer until the entrepreneurial bug bit again, this time in Richmond, Virginia. From 1980-1997, Bob was the Chairman, President & CEO of Hilb, Rogal & Hamilton Company (or HRH) which he grew into the 8th largest insurance broker in the US. Bob took HRH public first on Nasdaq in 1987 and then on the NYSE in 1992. Although he retired as CEO in 1997, he remained a director at HRH until the company sold in 2008. From 2009-2015, he was Chairman of the Hilb Group, a firm he co-founded with his son that was sold in 2019.



Bob was a member or former member of the Union League Club of Chicago, Glen Oak Country Club and the Country Club of Virginia. In addition to playing lots of golf well into his 80's, Bob enjoyed being an active grandfather all through his retirement years as well as founding and leading his family's charitable foundation. Bob believed and taught his family that to those who have been given much, much is to be given. In his final years, Bob spent most of his time in Glen Ellyn but still enjoyed seeing his family and looked forward to his Thursday lunch group with his friends at Shannon's. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to St. Petronille's Catholic Church where Bob was a member all his adult life. A celebration of Bob's life will be held when covid related circumstances permit.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store