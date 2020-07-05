1/1
Robert Herbert Koehler
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Captain Robert H Koehler, USN (retired) passed away at his Seattle home on June 8, 2020. Born in 1925 in Chicago, IL, to parents Ottilie and Herbert Koehler, he was a distinguished Navy veteran serving mostly in the Submarine Community. He was awarded many notable service awards, including a Bronze Star for meritorious service during the Vietnam War. He was a longtime Seattle resident, living part-time in San Diego. He is survived by brothers William (Edie), Ronald (Maureen), and sister Patricia Howard (Tom). Interment of ashes will take place on July 03, 2020 at Rosehill Cemetery in Chicago.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 4, 2020
I will miss having Harbour Bob as a neighbor. I cannot see the closed
door without missing him coming out of it and making his way down
the walkway.
My condolences to his family and other friends.
Jean Hughes
Neighbor
July 4, 2020
On behalf of the officers, Men and women of the United States Submarine Veterans I offer our prayers and condolences on the passing of Thomas.

Thomas Koehler, Capt. USN. We who remain behind continue the watch. Sailor Rest Your Oar

Carsten Stigers
National Chaplain
United States Submarine Veterans
Carsten e stigers
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved