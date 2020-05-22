Robert "Bob" Hoffenberg, 92 years young in June, died peacefully May 20, 2020; loving husband of Jane for 69 years; beloved son of the late Mary and Nathan; cherished father of Steven (Joyce), Lynnie (Joel), Scott (Wendy), and Neal (Ruth); adored grandfather of Lindsay (Chris), Dayna (Ryan), Michael (Jojo), Drew, Allison (Jason), Lindsey (Randy), Shawn, Brandon (Colleen), Jaime (Shaun), Ron (Kaleena), Rob (Rachel), Adam (Jaci), Ryann (Chase), Kyle, Justin (Maggie) and Aaron; proud great-grandfather "Bob" of 22; devoted brother of Seretta, and the late Lester, Arnold, Stanley, Irving (the late Sye), Jerry (the late Frima); fun loving uncle to Alan, Earl (Helen) Bruce (Denise), Tina (Dean), Sir Guy, Gail (Freddy) Stuart, Amy (John), Neil (Maggie), the late Barbara and Debbie. He was a former weight-lifting champion of Indiana, past President of Skokie Indians Boys Baseball, past President of Carlyle Homeowners Association for 26 years. His hobbies were his family, gardening, sunbathing, and work -- Victory Machinery. Donations to be made to the charity of your choice. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 22, 2020.