Robert Hoffenberg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Hoffenberg, 92 years young in June, died peacefully May 20, 2020; loving husband of Jane for 69 years; beloved son of the late Mary and Nathan; cherished father of Steven (Joyce), Lynnie (Joel), Scott (Wendy), and Neal (Ruth); adored grandfather of Lindsay (Chris), Dayna (Ryan), Michael (Jojo), Drew, Allison (Jason), Lindsey (Randy), Shawn, Brandon (Colleen), Jaime (Shaun), Ron (Kaleena), Rob (Rachel), Adam (Jaci), Ryann (Chase), Kyle, Justin (Maggie) and Aaron; proud great-grandfather "Bob" of 22; devoted brother of Seretta, and the late Lester, Arnold, Stanley, Irving (the late Sye), Jerry (the late Frima); fun loving uncle to Alan, Earl (Helen) Bruce (Denise), Tina (Dean), Sir Guy, Gail (Freddy) Stuart, Amy (John), Neil (Maggie), the late Barbara and Debbie. He was a former weight-lifting champion of Indiana, past President of Skokie Indians Boys Baseball, past President of Carlyle Homeowners Association for 26 years. His hobbies were his family, gardening, sunbathing, and work -- Victory Machinery. Donations to be made to the charity of your choice. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved