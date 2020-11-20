Robert Nelson Horn died Nov. 15, 2020 with his loving partner Jill at his side. Born Oct. 2, 1947 in Alton, IL to Nelson M. and Marie Horn. He was an artist and mentor to many. Bob earned his BA in Painting & Art Ed from SIU in 1969. A founding member of Chicago artist-run NAB Gallery, Bob was committed to making a space for artists to exhibit, develop and exchange ideas. From 1974-2010, he curated and designed more than 50 exhibits. For over 30 years, Bob worked as artist in residence at Wells St. Studios, directing the architectural restoration of artist Edgar Miller in two landmark Chicago residences. He taught life drawing, portrait and landscape painting for 30 years. His paintings are impeccably constructed, requiring second looks to absorb his sense of the absurd. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Lucia Horn and Anita Velloff. He is survived by his sister, Alice Ingersoll; cousin, Russell Wyman; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends; and the love of his life, Jill Worm. He was an artist's artist, a creative quiet storm.





