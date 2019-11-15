|
Robert Howard Dawson Sr. was born on March 28, 1922 in Chicago, Illinois. He attended Roosevelt High School graduating in 1940. Robert was called to serve in the United States Army, fighting in World War II. He was a Technical Sergeant in the heavy shop company where he earned a Liberation Ribbon with Bronze Star as well as other awards. After his return from the war he attended Bradley University where he received a Mechanical Engineering degree. During Roberts work career he was granted 8 patents in his name on mechanical devices.
In 1951 Robert marries his high school sweetheart Janet Carmody. They moved from Chicago to Lake Bluff with their two children where they resided for the last 63 years. Robert volunteered his time as a Boy Scout leader and youth baseball coach. He was an active member of the Church of the Holy Spirit Lake Forest where he was a Sunday School teacher. Robert spent many joyful hours with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife Janet in 2017. He is survived by his loving son Robert H. (Deborah) Dawson, Jr.; daughter Janice (Richard) Price, grandchildren Christina (Robert) Jones, Kathleen (Nathan) Clancy, Megan (Mathew) Topliff, Robert H Dawson III, Andrew (Holly) Price, Austin Price, Matty (Kevin) Collins; and 10 great grandchildren.
A private family memorial will be held at the Church of the Holy Spirit. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to Misericordia Home, 6300 Ridge Road, Chicago, IL 600660, www.misericordia.org. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 15, 2019