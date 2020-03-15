Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:30 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Cletus Church,
LaGrange, IL
View Map

Robert Hurley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Hurley Obituary
Robert "Bob" Hurley passed away on Wednesday, March 11 surrounded by his wife Susan and his two daughters Melissa and Amy. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Sarah, and two grandchildren Benjamin Robert and Theodore Frederick. Bob was one tough son of a bitch. Visitation Friday, March 20 from 12pm until time of prayers, 1:30pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral Mass 2pm at St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. In lieu of flowers memorial donation given to Toy-For-Tots or Rush University Medical Center are appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -