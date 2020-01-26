|
|
Robert "Bob" Gustafson passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 with his wife, Judith and daughters, Karen and Marlena by his side. Bob's Family asks that you join them for an open house Celebration of Bob's Life. It will be held on Tuesday, January 28 from 2 until 4 pm at The Mather, north building, 11th flr. in the Above and Beyond Room, 425 Davis St. in Evanston, Il. 60201. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the World Monuments Fund, (www.wmf.org). For info:773-774-3333.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020