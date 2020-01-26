|
Robert J. Apida, age 92, Military Veteran in the United States Army. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Lakota). Loving father of Edward Apida, Dorothy Chaveriat, Lillian (Dean) Peletis and Jennifer Apida. Cherished grandfather of Victoria. Dear brother of the late Grace Apida. Please omit flowers. Visitation Monday, January 27, 2019 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Tuesday, beginning at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and will then proceed to St. Eugene Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, Il. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020