Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Apida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Apida

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Apida Obituary
Robert J. Apida, age 92, Military Veteran in the United States Army. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Lakota). Loving father of Edward Apida, Dorothy Chaveriat, Lillian (Dean) Peletis and Jennifer Apida. Cherished grandfather of Victoria. Dear brother of the late Grace Apida. Please omit flowers. Visitation Monday, January 27, 2019 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Tuesday, beginning at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and will then proceed to St. Eugene Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, Il. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -