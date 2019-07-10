Home

Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Robert J. Barabasz


1936 - 2019
Robert J. Barabasz Obituary
Robert J. Barabasz, 82, of Belvidere, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in his home. Born September 24, 1936 in Chicago; son of Bruno and Eleanor (Trznadel) Barabasz. Married his loving wife, Genevieve L. Gillis on May 4, 1957 at St. Boniface in Chicago. Robert worked for the Chicago Police Department until his retirement in 1994. Member of St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere.

Robert is survived by his children, Robert B. (Dawn) Barabasz of North Aurora, Kathleen K. (Vincent) Scotellaro of Belvidere and Jeffrey S. (Laurie) Barabasz of Rockford; 8 grandchildren, Robert, Samantha, Ryan, Anthony, Kelly, Michelle, Jason and Matthew and three great-grandchildren, Ava, Tyler and Charlotte; sister, Barbara (Thomas) Janicak of Hampshire. Preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Funeral Mass 12 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 402 Church Street, Belvidere. Visitation 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Winnebago. To express condolences online, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019
