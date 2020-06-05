Robert J. Dickman, age 93, World War II Army Veteran, beloved husband of Sheila A. (nee Fowler); loving father of Michael (Lisa) Dickman, Sheila (the late William) Shanafelt, Robert, Patrick (Kathy), Stephen (Catherine) and Lisa Dickman; cherished grandfather of Sarah, Matthew, Heather, Nicholas (Vicky), Bradley, Amanda (Jameson), Nicky, Christian, Maureen, Kayla, Sean, and Jonathan; dearest great grandfather of Aurora; dear brother of the late John (Mary) Dickman, fond brother in law of Kathleen (John) Rinella; devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private. Info : (708) 532-3100
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.