78, 33 years retired from the Chicago Fire Department and U.S. Army veteran, passed away Tuesday. He was a loving husband for 49 years of Judith; beloved father of Robert E. and Martin (Heather) CCSPD911; cherished grandfather of Emily; adoring godfather of Janice, CFD (Angel, CFD) Orozco. Preceded in death were parents Robert E. and Savilla; siblings Judith and Charles (the late Carol). He was a member of the Brotherhood of the Barrel. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3pm to 9pm at Andrew McGann & Sons Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd., Chicago. Funeral Saturday, February 15, 2020 starting prayers at 9am with Mass following at St. Christina Church at 9:30am 11005 S. Homan Ave. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Info: 773-783-7700 or
www.andrewmcgann.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020