Robert J. Breda, Korean War Army Veteran, age 91 of North Riverside. Beloved husband of the late Lillian C. Breda, nee Nelli; brother of Eileen (the late Jim) Calabrese and Howard (the late Mary) Breda. Robert volunteered for over 40 years at Hines VA Hospital, former owner of B&S Electronics and member of the Masons. Private Services have been held. Interment was Private, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Arrangements by Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020