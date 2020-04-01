Home

Robert J. Campbell

Robert J. Campbell Obituary
Robert J. Campbell, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Beloved Husband of Sandra (nee Troike) Campbell. Loving Father of Lisa (Nick) Rodriguez, James (Kristine) Campbell, and Scott Campbell. Proud Grandfather of Ariana Rodriguez, Gabrielle Rodriguez, Emily Rodriguez, and Joseph (fiancée Bryana) and Great- Grandfather of Samuel James. Cherished Brother of Judy (late George) Sipiera. Robert will be missed by his Niece and Nephews and many friends. Robert worked for the Chicago Tribune Newspaper for 45 years Local #7 G.I.U. Due to the COVID-19 virus, Robert's family is planning a Memorial Service in Celebration of his life at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Robert's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information 708-458-0208
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020
