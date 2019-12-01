Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Robert J. Catena


1927 - 2019
Robert J. Catena, age 92, a resident of Glen Ellyn, IL, and formerly of Villa Park, IL, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019 at Alexian Brothers Hospice in Elk Grove Village, IL. He was born on August 18, 1927 in Chicago, IL. Beloved husband of the late Jean Catena, whom he married on June 16, 1951 and preceded him in death on January 11, 2015; loving father of Lucia (Scott) Stamp of Sartell, MN, Robert, Jr. (Karen) Catena of Wheaton, IL and Melissa (Jim) Damato of Chatsworth, CA, adored grandfather of seven; cherished great-grandfather of eight. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 5:30-7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. Future inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For information call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
