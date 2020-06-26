Robert J. Cawley, 81, passed on June 20, 2020. Cherished son of the late Michael Joseph and Barbara Ann neé Burke; loving brother of the late John Vincent and Kevin. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and neighbors. He was an avid fisherman who loved a good milkshake and enjoyed the fall. He worked for over thirty years as a horticulturalist with Lincoln Park Conservatory. Service will be held at Drake and Son Funeral Home. Interment at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines.





