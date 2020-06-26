Robert J. Cawley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Cawley, 81, passed on June 20, 2020. Cherished son of the late Michael Joseph and Barbara Ann neé Burke; loving brother of the late John Vincent and Kevin. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and neighbors. He was an avid fisherman who loved a good milkshake and enjoyed the fall. He worked for over thirty years as a horticulturalist with Lincoln Park Conservatory. Service will be held at Drake and Son Funeral Home. Interment at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
7735616874
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved