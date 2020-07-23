1/
Robert J. Cisek
Robert J. Cisek, 84, of Highland Park, Illinois, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020. Bob was born in 1935 in Chicago, the son of the late Walter and Helen Cisek. Bob is preceded in death by his brother Herman and is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Kaye, brother Donald, sister Elaine, daughter Lisi, son Daniel, son-in-law Carlos, and his beloved grandchildren Jonathan and Anike. He was a loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews.

Bob was known for his kindness and gentle spirit. He completed his university studies in Quebec, Canada, and retained a lifelong love of French. He enjoyed simple pleasures like family trips to Florida, spending time on the water, tending his garden, and caring for animals. He dedicated his professional life to providing dignified housing for low-income families and senior citizens. In retirement, he devoted his attention to his grandchildren and continued his lifelong exploration of spiritual enlightenment. We will miss him and cherish his memory in our hearts.

Donations in Bob's memory would be welcome at The National Low Income Housing Coalition or The Parks Foundation of Highland Park.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
My sincere condolences.
Bob was one of the finest people it was my good fortune know and to call my friend
Sorrell Lapins
Friend
